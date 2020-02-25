AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Delhi violence, says police sided with 'rioters' to pelt stones

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday condemned the violence in the national capital and alleged that Delhi Police sided with "rioters" to pelt stones. "I condemn the violence that broke out in Delhi in which a cop and civilian died. Delhi Police was pelting stones along with rioters. I condemn this. It is shameful that violence broke out when a foreign country's President is on a visit to India and coming to Delhi," Owaisi said at a public meeting here.

"It is really shameful to the country. Your (BJP) leader has said yesterday that he is giving three days time... I condemn the Delhi violence and request Amit Shah to maintain peace in Delhi," he said. The AIMIM leader also said: "We want to tell the Prime Minister that the snakes you raised in your backyard will bite you."

Four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes that took place between pro and anti-CAA protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi. Owaisi also requested the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to put a stay on the National Population (NPR) exercise in the state.

"I appeal and request the TRS government because only bringing a resolution against CAA is not enough. I appeal to the chief minister KCR to put a stay against NPR like Kerala Government. Our MLAs will also request in Assembly," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.