Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Five killed, 90 hurt in violence in Indian capital - hospital official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:34 IST
UPDATE 1-Five killed, 90 hurt in violence in Indian capital - hospital official
Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were killed and about 90 were injured in clashes in the Indian capital during protests over a new citizenship law, a senior hospital official told Reuters on Tuesday. "Some of the people brought in had gunshot wounds," Dr. Rajesh Kalra, an additional medical superintendent at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, said of Monday's clashes.

The clashes erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law. Police used tear gas and smoke grenades, but struggled to disperse the stone-throwing crowds. One police constable was among those killed in the violence that erupted just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's maiden visit to the capital city. Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to meet for talks on Tuesday at a venue located a few miles away from where the clashes occurred.

Tension in parts of the city remained high on Tuesday with schools remaining shut in some areas, amid news reports of fresh clashes. At least five metro stations in the city were closed. Monday's clashes were among the worst seen in Delhi since the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) began in early December. India's capital has been a hotbed of protests against the law, which eases the path of non-Muslims from three neighboring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.

This has led to accusations that Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are undermining India's secular traditions. The BJP denies any bias against India's more than 180 million-strong Muslim minority, but objectors have been holding protests and camping out in parts of New Delhi for two months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Like everything else, stress too comes with a positive effect!

A new study has thrown some positive light on stress and depression suggesting that despite all of its negative effects, stress still benefit people socially. The study was published in the journal Stress and Health.In a study, a team of sc...

People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people wer...

WRAPUP 2-S.Korea to launch mass coronavirus testing, U.S. pledges $1 bln for vaccine

South Korea aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge in coronavirus cases while the United States pledged 2.5 billion to fight the disease, as it spreads rapidly beyond Chinas borders to Europe and the Mid...

UPDATE 1-Japan urges telecommuting, staggered shifts to curb coronavirus

The Japanese government on Tuesday urged companies to recommend telecommuting and staggered shifts for workers in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The plan, approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, also urged people with sy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020