Maha Minister Aslam Shaikh condemns Delhi Violence; says law & order had ceased to exist in country

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and alleged that law and order had ceased to exist in the country. Talking to ANI, Shaikh said: "Law and order has ceased to exist in this country. The situation is such that nobody can protest against the Central government. If they do, they'll be lathi-charged or shot. It is BJP's attempt to kill democracy. I condemn it and I feel everyone should condemn this as this sort of violence is unacceptable."

His comments came after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday where five including four civilians and one police head constable lost their lives and over a 100 were injured. Shaikh further added that the central government and BJP leaders were frustrated about the fact that people across the country, cutting across religious lines, were protesting against the CAA.

"Law and order in Delhi comes under the jurisdiction of Union Home Minister and if the BJP says that some forces are trying to disturb the law and order, then they should make appropriate arrangements to tackle it. In Mumbai, no such incidents of violence occurred. People have been protesting for months here," the Congress leader said. Taking a jibe at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting violence during his rally, Shaikh said: "A BJP's leader wouldn't have the courage to incite violence without the support of his party leaders."

"Mishra openly issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Ppolice. He asked the Delhi Police to vacate the roads in Delhi where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on. What does that mean when he says he won't listen to the police? This only means that they will carry out hooliganism," he added. (ANI)

