Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Minister Aslam Shaikh condemns Delhi Violence; says law & order had ceased to exist in country

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and alleged that law and order had ceased to exist in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:54 IST
Maha Minister Aslam Shaikh condemns Delhi Violence; says law & order had ceased to exist in country
Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and alleged that law and order had ceased to exist in the country. Talking to ANI, Shaikh said: "Law and order has ceased to exist in this country. The situation is such that nobody can protest against the Central government. If they do, they'll be lathi-charged or shot. It is BJP's attempt to kill democracy. I condemn it and I feel everyone should condemn this as this sort of violence is unacceptable."

His comments came after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took place at various places in the North-East District of Delhi on Monday where five including four civilians and one police head constable lost their lives and over a 100 were injured. Shaikh further added that the central government and BJP leaders were frustrated about the fact that people across the country, cutting across religious lines, were protesting against the CAA.

"Law and order in Delhi comes under the jurisdiction of Union Home Minister and if the BJP says that some forces are trying to disturb the law and order, then they should make appropriate arrangements to tackle it. In Mumbai, no such incidents of violence occurred. People have been protesting for months here," the Congress leader said. Taking a jibe at BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly inciting violence during his rally, Shaikh said: "A BJP's leader wouldn't have the courage to incite violence without the support of his party leaders."

"Mishra openly issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Ppolice. He asked the Delhi Police to vacate the roads in Delhi where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on. What does that mean when he says he won't listen to the police? This only means that they will carry out hooliganism," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Like everything else, stress too comes with a positive effect!

A new study has thrown some positive light on stress and depression suggesting that despite all of its negative effects, stress still benefit people socially. The study was published in the journal Stress and Health.In a study, a team of sc...

People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people wer...

WRAPUP 2-S.Korea to launch mass coronavirus testing, U.S. pledges $1 bln for vaccine

South Korea aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge in coronavirus cases while the United States pledged 2.5 billion to fight the disease, as it spreads rapidly beyond Chinas borders to Europe and the Mid...

UPDATE 1-Japan urges telecommuting, staggered shifts to curb coronavirus

The Japanese government on Tuesday urged companies to recommend telecommuting and staggered shifts for workers in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The plan, approved at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, also urged people with sy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020