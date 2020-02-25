Owaisi condemns Delhi violence over CAA

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has condemned the violence in Delhi over the amended

Citizenship law that has claimed the lives of five people including a police constable, and urged the Centre to take

steps to bring the situation under control. Addressing a protest here on Monday night against the

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah your police, the

Delhi police was hurling stones along with the rioters. We condemn it(violence).. it is a matter of shame that violence

occurred." "The president of a foreign country comes to Delhi and

violence takes place. It is a matter of shame for the country..," the AIMIM leader said adding violence in any form

was "condemnable." He asked Amit Shah to take steps to check the violence in

the national capital. Owaisi also said he would meet Telangana Chief Minister K

Chandrasekhar Rao and request him to "impose a stay" on NPR. The state cabinet had at a recent meeting, presided over

by Rao, urged the Centre to abrogate the CAA. The Cabinet has decided to pass a resolution in the

Assembly against the CAA. In a tweet last evening, Owaisi alleged that the violence

in Delhi was a result of "incitement" by an ex MLA and BJP leader.

"These riots were a result of incitement by an ex MLA & BJP leader. Now there is clear evidence of police involvement.

The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, itll

spread," he tweeted. A head constable was among the seven people killed while

at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over CAA

in northeast Delhi on Monday.

