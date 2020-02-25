Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence in Maujpur was intended to spoil India's image: JDU leader Ajay Alok

Janata Dal-United leader Ajay Alok on Tuesday said that violence in Maujpur, wherein seven people, including a police head constable, lost their lives, was intended to spoil India's image in front of the world.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna(Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 11:48 IST
Violence in Maujpur was intended to spoil India's image: JDU leader Ajay Alok
JDU leader Ajay Alok speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Janata Dal-United leader Ajay Alok on Tuesday said that violence in Maujpur, wherein seven people, including a police head constable, lost their lives, was intended to spoil India's image in front of the world. "With Donald Trump visiting India, this kind of violence was intended to destroy India's image to the world. However, I am sure that the culprits will soon be found as the security forces have been challenged," Ajay Alok told ANI.

He also said that the joint press conference to be held today evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump will give new heights to their friendship. On the Supreme Court Judge Deepak Kumar's statement saying that criticism of any institution, be it legislative, executive, judiciary or the armed forces, by anyone cannot be termed as anti-national, Ajay Alok said, "Protesting against the Central government is definitely not anti-national but indulging in anti-national activities or giving such slogans cannot be tolerated." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran confirms two more coronavirus deaths - media

Two more Iranians infected with a coronavirus have died, media website Eghtesaonline said on Tuesday, taking to 14 the toll in the Islamic Republic, which has the highest tally of deaths outside China, where the virus emerged late last year...

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry....

Kuldeep Singh Sengar loses membership of UP Assembly following conviction in rape case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, expelled from the BJP last year, has been disqualified from the membership of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, following his conviction in a rape case. According to a notification issued in this connection, Sengar, who was ...

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan says no agreement yet on four-way Syria summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there was not yet full agreement on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France and Germany on the conflict in Syrias Idlib, but he may meet Russias Vladimir Putin on that date...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020