Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here and planted a sapling at the memorial of India's Father of the Nation. "The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India -The vision of the great Mahatma -- This is a tremendous honour!" Trump wrote in the visitors book at Rajghat. The First Lady also signed the message.

The US president and the first lady laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajghat. The Trumps reached Rajghat after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri accompanied the Trumps to Rajghat.

