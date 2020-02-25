Trump, Melania pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here and planted a sapling at the memorial of India's Father of the Nation. "The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India -The vision of the great Mahatma -- This is a tremendous honour!" Trump wrote in the visitors book at Rajghat. The First Lady also signed the message.
The US president and the first lady laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajghat. The Trumps reached Rajghat after a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri accompanied the Trumps to Rajghat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
