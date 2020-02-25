Welcoming US President Donald Trump and his delegation to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is grateful to American President for India visit despite "busy" schedule. "I welcome you (US President Donald Trump) and the US delegation to India. I know that you are busy these days, still, you took out time for the visit to India. I am grateful to you for this," said PM Modi, before holding talks with President Donald Trump.

Trump thanked the Prime Minister, saying that the last two days were "amazing". On the first day of his visit, Trump landed in Ahmedabad and stopped over in Agra. In the Gujrati city, he alongside Modi, addressed a mammoth crowd of over one lakh spectators during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium. Later, the US President visited the Taj Mahal in Agra with First Lady Melania Trump before arriving in the national capital.

Trump asserted that people in India love Modi, saying "Every time I mentioned you (during Motera address), they cheered more." "The last two days, especially yesterday at the stadium, it was a great honour for me. People were there maybe more for you (PM Modi) than for me. 125 thousand people were inside. Every time I mentioned you, they cheered more. People love you here," Trump said.

The two leaders will also hold delegation-level talks. This will be followed by the signing of agreements between the two sides and a press statement by both leaders. Among others, the two sides will sign deals worth USD 3 billion for the supply of choppers for the Indian Army and Navy. Trump had himself confirmed the same during his address at the 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Trump was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later today, the US President will hold a presser and attend a state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind in his honour before departing at 10 pm. (ANI)

