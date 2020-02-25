Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits "happiness" class at Delhi school

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:20 IST
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits "happiness" class at Delhi school
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visited on Tuesday a government school in the Indian capital of New Delhi that teaches a special "happiness curriculum", rooted in mindfulness practices. Sporting a traditional red 'tilak' dot on her forehead and wearing a garland of marigolds, Trump watched children at the school play, do yoga, and perform a bhangra dance.

"It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day (with) mindfulness," said Trump. "I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day." The "happiness curriculum" was launched by the left-leaning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2018 as a way to foster social skills by having children engage in mindfulness practices, storytelling and drawing, the party said on its web site.

"For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. I am happy that she will take back the (message) of happiness from our school," Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and a member of the AAP, said on Twitter about Trump's visit. U.S. President Donald Trump is sitting down with Indian leaders on Tuesday for talks on arms sales and festering trade disputes that have strained ties in recent months.

The Trumps leave India on Tuesday night. "This is my first visit to India and I cannot express how delightful it is," the first lady said. "The president and I are grateful to be guests."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

6 SC judges suffering from swine flu: Justice DY Chandrachud

As many as six Supreme Court judges are suffering from swine flu, Justice DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday. Justice Chandrachud made the comments at the Supreme Court.The judge informed the court that six judges were down with H1N1 virus, and...

Last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov dies

The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against then USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, news agencies reported. Russias defense ministry said in a statement carried by agencies that Yazov ...

LG Anil Baijal outlines AAP govt's priorities in his address in Delhi Assembly

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Arvind Kejriwal governments priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class cit...

Lack of funds may delay salary: Visva-Bharati to faculty, non-teaching staff

Visva-Bharati authorities have informed faculty members of the university and non-teaching staff that there may be a delay in payment of salary for the month of February due to lack of funds. The premier central university, founded by Nobel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020