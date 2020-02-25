Robert Vadra condemns violence in Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Tuesday condemned the violence in the national capital over the CAA that has claimed the lives of seven people, including a police constable, and urged the Centre to take steps to bring the situation under control. Taking to Facebook, Vadra stated, "We must unite. Violence cannot be tolerated, in any form, in any context, in any circumstance. Of late, some miscreants have been trying to instigate people and create violence, we lost two policemen in this violence. I deeply condole their death and pray for strength to their families."

"The government should swiftly take action against the perpetrators. It's sad to see such a sad state of Delhi," he added. The areas in North-East Delhi have been witnessing violent protests over the past two days leading to seven deaths and over a hundred being injured in clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors. (ANI)

