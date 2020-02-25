Jalyukt Shivar campaign not given extension: Minister
Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday said the 'Jalyukt
Shivar' campaign launched by the previous government has not been given an extension.
In a written reply tabled in the state Legislative Council, he said the period given to the campaign is already
over, hence there is no question of the state closing it down. He was responding to a question raised by Peasants and
Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil in the Upper House. Later, Gadakh told PTI, "The campaign's period was up
to December 31. We have not given extension to the campaign." Asked about the incomplete works, he said, "Permission
is given to complete the incomplete works under the campaign till March 31. No fresh work will be undertaken."
After March end, there will be a detailed review of the campaign, he added.
"There is no question of the state closing down the Jalyukt Shivar campaign. It's tenure is already over," he said
in the written reply. He further told the House that from 2015 to 2019,
22,586 villages were selected for the implementation of the campaign.
"So far, 6,32,708 works have been completed with total expenditure of Rs 9,707 crore," he said.
On recommendations of an expert committee about the quality of works, Gadakh said a committee headed by former
chief secretary of Maharashtra has already submitted its recommendations to the Bombay High Court as a writ petition
was filed in 2018. The state also filed an affidavit in the court on June
17, 2019, informing about the action plan, he added. BJP MLA Narayan Kuche on Monday appealed to the Shiv
Sena-led coalition government not to wind up the Jalyukt Shivar and the water grid project of the previous Devendra
Fadnavis government. "If you want, you can rechristen the 'Jalyukt' and
water grid schemes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar or Congress president Sonia Gandhi, but don't wind them up as they are
crucial in resolving the water woes," the legislator from Badnapur in parched Marathwada region said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
'Go to Pakistan', BJP MP tells poet Munawwar Rana's daughter
Tejashwi slams BJP over reservation, asks Centre to file review plea in SC
It's in DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi
In DNA of RSS and BJP to try and erase reservation: Rahul Gandhi after SC ruling on SC/ST Act
It's in DNA of BJP-RSS to try and erase reservations: Rahul Gandhi