Jalyukt Shivar campaign not given extension: Minister

Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Shankarrao Gadakh on Tuesday said the 'Jalyukt

Shivar' campaign launched by the previous government has not been given an extension.

In a written reply tabled in the state Legislative Council, he said the period given to the campaign is already

over, hence there is no question of the state closing it down. He was responding to a question raised by Peasants and

Workers Party (PWP) leader Jayant Patil in the Upper House. Later, Gadakh told PTI, "The campaign's period was up

to December 31. We have not given extension to the campaign." Asked about the incomplete works, he said, "Permission

is given to complete the incomplete works under the campaign till March 31. No fresh work will be undertaken."

After March end, there will be a detailed review of the campaign, he added.

"There is no question of the state closing down the Jalyukt Shivar campaign. It's tenure is already over," he said

in the written reply. He further told the House that from 2015 to 2019,

22,586 villages were selected for the implementation of the campaign.

"So far, 6,32,708 works have been completed with total expenditure of Rs 9,707 crore," he said.

On recommendations of an expert committee about the quality of works, Gadakh said a committee headed by former

chief secretary of Maharashtra has already submitted its recommendations to the Bombay High Court as a writ petition

was filed in 2018. The state also filed an affidavit in the court on June

17, 2019, informing about the action plan, he added. BJP MLA Narayan Kuche on Monday appealed to the Shiv

Sena-led coalition government not to wind up the Jalyukt Shivar and the water grid project of the previous Devendra

Fadnavis government. "If you want, you can rechristen the 'Jalyukt' and

water grid schemes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar or Congress president Sonia Gandhi, but don't wind them up as they are

crucial in resolving the water woes," the legislator from Badnapur in parched Marathwada region said.

