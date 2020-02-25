Held discussions with PM Modi to forge economic relationship which is fair, reciprocal: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a major focus of his discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been forging bilateral economic relationship that is fair and reciprocal and the two countries have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement. In his statement after restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Modi, Trump said the United States is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil.

He talked of the defence deal of USD 3 billion between the two countries under which the Indian armed forces will get advanced helicopters. Trump termed his visit "very special, unforgettable, extraordinary" and "very productive for both countries."

"I know PM Modi will agree that this has been a very productive visit for both countries. Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to procure more than USD 3 billion of weapons including Apache and MH-60 Romeo helicopters, finest in the world," he said. "These deals will enhance our joint defence capabilities as our militaries continue to train and operate side by side. In our discussions, the PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries commitments to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. The United States is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil," he said.

Trump said another major focus of his discussion was "forging bilateral economic relationship that is fair and reciprocal". "Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement and I am optimistic that we would reach a deal that will of great importance to both countries," he said.

He said the two countries were also revitalising the Quad initiative that also includes Australia and Japan. "Since I took office, we have had the first Quad ministerial meeting, and expanded cooperation on counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and maritime security, to ensure free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Trump said the United States was working with Australia and Japan to create a Blue Dot network, a major initiative to ensure that countries around the world have access private sector-led trustworthy options for high quality for infrastructure development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

