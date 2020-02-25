Netanyahu says will press ahead with E-1 settlement project in West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was moving forward with a plan to build some 3,500 homes for Jewish settlers on the outskirts of Jerusalem, a project that had been frozen after international criticism.

"I have given instructions to immediately publish for deposit the plan to build 3,500 housing units in E-1," Netanyahu said, referring to a preliminary stage of the project. "This had been delayed for six and a half years."

