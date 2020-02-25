India, US sign three pacts in health and oil sectors

India and the US signed three agreements in health and oil sectors on Tuesday. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on mental health between the health departments of the countries.

Another memorandum of understanding on the safety of medical products was signed between the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization with the US Food and Drug Administration. A letter of cooperation was signed between Indian Oil Corporation Limited and Exxon Mobil India LNG Limited and Chart Industries Inc, US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a slew of strategic partnerships between the two nations at a joint press meet here.

