Erstwhile Merkel rival Merz joins CDU party leadership race

  Updated: 25-02-2020 15:43 IST
  Created: 25-02-2020 15:43 IST
German conservative Friedrich Merz, an erstwhile rival of Chancellor Angela Merkel, confirmed on Tuesday that he will run for the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a party congress on April 25.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to run again for the post of party chairman at this party congress," Merz told a news conference in Berlin.

"This decision is a decision about direction for the CDU," he added. "It is not a break with the past but a start and a renewal for the future. The CDU must now look ahead." (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

