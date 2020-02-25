Erstwhile Merkel rival Merz joins CDU party leadership race
German conservative Friedrich Merz, an erstwhile rival of Chancellor Angela Merkel, confirmed on Tuesday that he will run for the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a party congress on April 25.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to run again for the post of party chairman at this party congress," Merz told a news conference in Berlin.
"This decision is a decision about direction for the CDU," he added. "It is not a break with the past but a start and a renewal for the future. The CDU must now look ahead." (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)
