Bihar Assembly adopts resolution to not implement NRC; Nitish seeks caste-based census

The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The Assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment. "The Bihar government has written to the Centre seeking the omission of 'contentious clauses' from the NPR forms," said Chief Minister Kumar in the state assembly.

Speaking further in the Assembly, Chief Minister Kumar said: "I myself do not know the date of birth of my mother. In no case should NRC be implemented in the state. Whatever issues the state assembly has discussed will be sent to the Central government." "Our demand is that caste-based census should be held in the country," he added.

Earlier on January 13, the Bihar Chief Minister said that there is no question of implementing the NRC in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the proposed exercise. "No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," Kumar had said in the state assembly, whose JD-U is an ally of the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.