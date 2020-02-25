Trump praises conviction of Weinstein over sexual assault, rape

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the conviction of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein over sexual assault and rape was a victory that sent a strong message.

Trump spoke at in a news conference concluding his two-day trip to India. On Monday, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting a former production assistant and raping a onetime aspiring actress.

