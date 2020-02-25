Saudi cabinet reshuffle brings former energy minister back as investment chief -SPA

Former Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih, who was removed last year, was tapped to head the kingdom's newly-created investment ministry in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday that also created new ministries for tourism and sport.

According to royal orders published by state news agency SPA, the ministers of media and civil service were also removed.

