YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh slams Naidu, says demon's rule over in Andhra

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh on Tuesday attacked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu terming him as 'Naaraasura (Nara demon)' and said the demon's rule is over in the state. Addressing a press conference here, Jogi said: "N Chandrababu Naidu is Naaraasura (Nara demon), akin to Naraka asura. The demon's rule is over in the state."

His attack comes close on the heels of TDP chief's 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' which began on Monday. Slamming Naidu for the yatra, he said the former Chief Minister should have held 'Paschattapa yatra' or 'Prayaschitta yatra.'

Jogi claimed that 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' is not receiving any response from the people. "N Chandrababu Naidu's frustration is at its top due to the people-friendly rule of the state government and welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," he said.

He said that Naidu would go behind the bars for his alleged money laundering and hawala activities. "He will definitely go behind the bars for his insider trading, money laundering, and hawala activities through which he looted lakhs of crores of rupees during his tenure," he claimed.

The YSRCP MLA said that Naidu has cheated the people of the capital region in the name of Amaravati, and he is the reason behind women coming out on the roads. "Chief Minister Reddy will bring real development to the Amaravati area. What Chandrababu did for the Amaravati area was nothing," he said.

He said that now the TDP chief is frightened that all his misdeeds would be exposed. He also accused Naidu of creating hurdles for the executive capital to north Andhra and judicial capital to Rayala Seema. On being asked about the invitation to Jagan for the programme of US President Donald Trump, Ramesh said that only eight chief ministers were invited. "Does that mean all others are rivals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he asked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.