Netanyahu praises Mubarak's commitment to 'peace and security'

Jerusalem, Feb 25 (AFP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who died on Tuesday aged 91, for delivering "peace and security" to his people and for achieving "peace with Israel".

"In the name of Israel's citizens and government, I'd like to express deep sorrow over the passing of president Hosni Mubarak," Netanyahu said, calling the long-serving Egyptian leader "a personal friend.. who brought his people to peace and security (and) to peace with Israel." (AFP) ZH

