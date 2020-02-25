US President, Melania arrive at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for banquet hosted by President Kovind
United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reached Rashtrapati Bhawan for the banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday in their honour.
United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reached Rashtrapati Bhawan for the banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday in their honour. Trump and the US First Lady were received at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.
An elaborate menu that includes multiple vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies has been prepared for the couple. The US President reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan after addressing a press conference in the evening. Earlier in the day, he had held both, restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
President Donald Trump's visit will provide an opportunity to further strengthen Indo-US strategic partnership: MEA
US President Donald Trump to visit India on Feb 24, 25: White House
Preparations underway in Agra ahead of Donald Trump's visit
President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates development projects in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu
US President Donald Trump, his family to visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad