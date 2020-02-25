Should police offer tea to violent protesters, asks Dilip
West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday came out in support of Delhi Police saying
the force should be tough on anti-CAA protesters and wondered whether policemen should offer tea to agitators who are
engaged in violence. The source of funding of these protesters would come
out soon, Ghosh said alleging that these protests have been planned in order to malign India's image during US President
Donald Trump's ongoing visit. A total of 11 people were killed since Monday in
clashes that erupted between two communities in Delhi over the amended citizenship law.
"What police did in Delhi (recent violence) is absolutely correct. Police should be tough on protesters. What
do you expect? Would they offer tea to the protesters when they are hurling stones and shooting at police officers?"
Ghosh told reporters while addressing a media conference. "These are pre-planned protests to malign our
country's image. The truth about foreign funding to these anti-CAA protesters would come out soon," he said.
Ghosh had earlier this month courted controversy by claiming that "uneducated men and women" are protesting at
Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Kolkata's Park Circus as they get money and biryani purchased with foreign funds.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dilip Ghosh
- Delhi Police
- BJP
- West Bengal
- Delhi
- Donald Trump
- India
- Park Circus
- Kolkata
ALSO READ
Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe
SC issues notices to Centre, Delhi govt and police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh
Man killed as dumper hits bike in West Bengal's Alipurduar
Four of Delhi family killed in Saharanpur road accident
Gargi College molestation: Students hold protest; Delhi Police launches probe