BJP burns effigies of Rajasthan transport minister

The BJP on Tuesday burnt effigies of Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as the party accused him of being involved in corruption. The saffron party burnt effigies at several places in the minister's assembly constituency, Civil lines, in the state capital.

The development comes after the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on February 16 exposed bribery nexus between the state transport department officials and middlemen who were involved in taking monthly bribes by intimidating vehicle owners. Former BJP state president Arun Chaturvedi said the corruption racket busted by the ACB in the transport department was being patronised by the minister.

"Khachariyawas is involved in the corruption racket," Chaturvedi said and demanded the minister's resignation. BJP Jaipur unit president Sunil Kothari said party leaders and workers will organise a rally on February 27 to demand the resignation of the transport minister.

Responding to the allegations, Khachariyawas said the leaders protesting against him were themselves corrupt. "BJP leaders have been involved in the politics of lies. They are burning effigies in frustration," he said.

The minister said the action against the corruption racket was taken by his government and no guilty will be spared. He said the BJP should rather burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "wrong" policies which have led to economic slowdown, inflation and unemployment in the country.

PTI SDA SRY

