Rail-Roko agitation for separate Vidarbha at Nagpur
Protesters seeking statehood for the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra staged a `Rail-Roko'
(railway blockade) agitation here on Tuesday. The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is
currently underway in Mumbai. Protesters gathered at Manish Nagar railway crossing
under the banner of the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS). They shouted slogans demanding separate Vidarbha state
and also reduction in power tariff in the region. Some of them were detained by the police before being
released. In a press release, VRAS demanded that the BJP fulfill
its promise of creating a separate state of Vidarbha. The Samiti had called for a shut-down across Vidarbha
on May 1, it said.
