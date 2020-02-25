Left Menu
Development News Edition

5G tech should not be tool for suppression: Donald Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 23:05 IST
5G tech should not be tool for suppression: Donald Trump
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 5G telecom technology should be a tool for freedom and prosperity and must not be used as a conduit for suppression and censorship, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, remarks seen as a clear reference to Chinese firm Huawei against which the US slapped sanctions. The US has already banned Huawei, the world leader in telecom equipment and the number two smartphone producer, over concerns of security.

In his media statement after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump also referred to "Quad", a coalition of India, the US, Australia and Japan formed to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's aggressive military posturing in the region. The US president also talked about the Blue Dot Network, an initiative to develop sustainable infrastructure among like-minded countries and increasingly seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

On 'Quad', Trump said he and Modi discussed ways to revitalise the coalition. "Together, the Prime Minister and I are revitalising the Quad Initiative with the United States, India, Australia and Japan," Trump said, with Modi by his side.

The US president said the 5G issue also figured in his talks with Modi. "We discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network and the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity -- not to do anything where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression and censorship," Trump said.

India has decided to allow Huawei to participate in 5G trials. China welcomed India's decision. The Trump administration placed Huawei and its affiliates on a blacklist. The US fears that telecom systems built by Huawei could be used by the Chinese government for espionage.

On Blue Dot Network, the US President said there was a need for having trustworthy options for high-quality infrastructure development. "To guarantee that the infrastructure of the future is built in a safe, transparent, and accountable manner, the United States is working with a range of partners, including Australia and Japan, to create the Blue Dot Network," he said.

He described the network as a major initiative to ensure countries around the world to have access to private sector-led, sustainable, and trustworthy options for high-quality infrastructure development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Thomson Reuters names new CEO, earnings top estimates

Thomson Reuters Corp said on Tuesday it had appointed former Nielsen Holdings Plc president Steve Hasker as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Jim Smith. The parent of Reuters News also announced higher-than-expected fourth-quarter...

UPDATE 6-Italy's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises

Italys coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320, officials said.A tourist from Lombard...

WRAPUP 9-Coronavirus deepens Iran's isolation, tests Italy and South Korea

Irans coronavirus death toll rose to 16 on Tuesday, the most outside China, increasing its international isolation as countries as far apart as South Korea and Italy stepped up emergency measures to curb the epidemics global spread. Believe...

India, US express support for Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process

India and the US on Tuesday said they support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence and elimination of terror safe havens. The assertion in a joint statement came af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020