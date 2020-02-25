Left Menu
Civil rights activists meet Kejriwal, Sisodia; discuss ongoing violence

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 23:29 IST
A delegation of civil rights activists met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing violence in northeast Delhi. The delegation included All India Progressive Women's Association secretary Kavita Krishnan, senior advocate Vrinda Grover, activists Ayesha Kidwai, Farah Naqvi, Pratiksha Baxi and Maya John.

Krishnan said they put forward some of the suggestions, including making of a nodal peace committee and elected representatives urging people to protect the peace and protect vulnerable minorities in these areas. "They said it would take some work but they were not negative towards the suggestion," she told PTI. "We said there are many SOS calls coming and there needs to be better coordination, and we agreed to have a better structure in place but that is not very concrete yet."

"We shared our concerns, and they did promise to take those suggestions seriously and they did take some of the suggestions too, especially the one under which their MLAs will be speaking in their own constituencies asking people to reject communalism," Krishnan said. A statement that has been undersigned by over 100 activists, including Harsh Mander, Apoorvanand, Annie Raja, Yogendra Yadav and Shabnam Hashmi, was shared.

"This is an appeal to all authorities, politicians, residents of Delhi and particularly the Delhi police commissioner, home minister, prime minister, Delhi chief minister to take immediate steps to put an end to all violence and hostilities against ordinary people in various neighbourhoods across Delhi," the statement said. "We cannot afford a repeat of outbreak of communal clashes that have enveloped the city in the past. Each person in Delhi must now immediately step forward and ensure peace wherever they are and whenever violence breaks out," it said.

Smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, burning shops, pelting stones and threatening locals, as fresh violence tore through northeast Delhi, taking the toll in the communal clashes over the amended citizenship law to 13. A total of 130 civilians have been injured and admitted to the different hospitals. PTI UZM

