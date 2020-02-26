Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cameroon annuls Feb 9 polls in parts of anglophone regions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Yaounde
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 02:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 02:48 IST
Cameroon annuls Feb 9 polls in parts of anglophone regions

Yaounde, Feb 26 (AFP) Cameroon's constitutional council announced Tuesday it was annulling a legislative election held earlier this month in parts of the country's conflict-torn anglophone regions, state television reported. The council said the election would have to be rerun in the Lebialem constituency, a hot spot for violence in the English-speaking South West region, according to the report.

Another vote will also be held in 10 constituencies in the North West region, which has seen the worst of the violence during the long-running separatist conflict, it added. The two anglophone regions have been rocked by deadly violence as armed separatists campaign for independence from the rest of Cameroon, which is majority French-speaking.

Separatist fighters had called on people in the two regions not to take part in the municipal and legislative elections on February 9, issuing threats to anyone who planned to vote. One of the two main opposition parties also called for a boycott. For the most, voting passed off peacefully across the country, apart from one incident in North West region.

But voter turnout was low across the country, particularly so in the two English-speaking regions, according to the African Union. The authorities in Cameroon have so far failed to release either official results, or figures for the turnout.

Fighting between the two sides -- and reprisal attacks on civilians -- have left more than 3,000 dead in the two western regions during the three-year conflict. Tuesday's announcement from the constitutional council came as the government was put under increasing pressure over the deadly violence in the region.

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused Cameroon's armed forces of taking part in the killing of at least 21 civilians on February 14 in a remote part of North West region. The army has denied the accusations. (AFP) RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US lauds India's role as net provider of security in Indian Ocean Region

Following US President Donald Trumps two- day visit to India, the United States on Tuesday lauded Indias role as a net provider of security, as well as developmental and humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region IOC. A joint statem...

Food giant Nestle delays all business trips over virus

Zurich, Feb 26 AFP Swiss food giant Nestle, owner of KitKat and Nespresso, on Tuesday said it was postponing all business trips until March 15 at the earliest because of the new coronavirus epidemic. We have asked all of our employees world...

UPDATE 1-Four Slovenian parties agree on a future government coalition

The center-right Slovenian Democratic Party SDS, led by former prime minister Janez Jansa, late on Tuesday agreed on a future government coalition with three other parties, the four parties said. The SDS formed a majority coalition with the...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Bolsonaro gets the Rio samba parade treatment

Brazils top samba schools have peppered the countrys annual carnival celebrations with a sizzling fusion of music, dance and costumes, and plenty of jabs at far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The last six of Rio de Janeiros 13 top samba sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020