Four Slovenian parties agree on a future government coalition

The centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by former prime minister Janez Jansa, late on Tuesday agreed on a future government coalition with three other parties, the four parties said.

The SDS formed a majority coalition with the centre-left Party of Modern Centre (SMC), the conservative New Slovenia and the pensioners' party Desus.

President Borut Pahor is expected to nominate Jansa on Wednesday for the post of prime minister, to replace outgoing centre-right Prime Minister Marjan Sarec who resigned last month. Jansa is expected to be confirmed by parliament next week. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

