Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian factions manoeuvre as king tries to end turmoil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:03 IST
Malaysian factions manoeuvre as king tries to end turmoil
Image Credit: (Pixabay)

Malaysia's king met parliamentarians for a second day on Wednesday to try to end political turmoil by finding someone able to form a government or by calling a new election after Mahathir Mohamad's shock resignation as prime minister.

Politicians from 94-year-old Mahathir's previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition said they believe they are on track to form a new administration after a plan Mahathir had floated for a unity government was rejected by a rival group. "It appears that any government coalition will have PH," Ong Kian Ming, one parliamentarian from the group told Reuters.

Mahathir, the most important figure in Malaysian politics for decades, resigned on Monday but was immediately named by the king as interim prime minister with full powers. The king was meeting all 222 elected members of parliament over two days. Those in the meetings said they were asked to name their favored prime minister or whether they wanted fresh elections.

While some politicians have openly voiced support for Mahathir to stay in office, it was unclear whether enough of them would give him their backing at the meetings with the king to allow him to stay on. But it was also far from certain there would be backing for another candidate such as Anwar Ibrahim, 72, an old rival of Mahathir who allied with him to win a shock election victory in 2018.

Parliamentarians allied to Anwar arrived at the palace aboard a double-decker open-top bus to be greeted by cheers of "Reformasi" (reform) by supporters at the gates. UNCERTAINTY

The relationship between Anwar and Mahathir has shaped Malaysian politics for more than 20 years and helped prompt the latest crisis - after Mahathir resisted pressure to set a date for a promised transfer of power to Anwar. "We expect the heightened uncertainty arising from the political crisis in Malaysia to remain over the coming weeks, given a likely prolonged period of intensive politicking," said Fitch Solutions, an economic analysis company.

As well as the volatile personal relationships, politics in Malaysia is shaped by a tangle of ethnic and religious interests. The largely Muslim country of 32 million is more than half Malay but has large Chinese, Indian and other minorities. Mahathir's proposed unity government could have given him greater authority than during a spell as prime minister from 1981 until his retirement in 2003, during which he is credited with turning a farming backwater into an industrial nation.

But the idea was rejected on Tuesday by an alliance of four parties including the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), which ruled Malaysia for six decades until being defeated by Mahathir's coalition in 2018. The four parties said they had told the king they wanted a new election instead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept

Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a sleeping pod prototype to help passengers cope with near-18 hour flights. The Economy ...

Ameyo Announces Partnership With WhatsApp for Business for Connecting Businesses to Customers

Ameyo will now help businesses reach around 2 billion WhatsApp users by integrating with the WhatsApp Business API GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- Ameyo today announced its partnership with Whatsapp to offer WhatsApp for Busin...

Equities continue to tumble on global cues, metals lose shine

Equity benchmark indices extended their decline for the fourth consecutive session during early hours on Wednesday after massive sell-offs in global markets amid concerns over coronavirus cases spreading beyond China. At 1015 am, the BSE SP...

Family of Ratan Lal demands martyr status be accorded to him

Family members of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who died during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in North-East Delhi, has demanded that martyr status be accorded to him. On Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had written...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020