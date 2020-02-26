SDPI holds protest in Madurai against Delhi violence, CAA

Social Democratic Party of India members on Tuesday held a protest in Madurai's Nelpettai area against the ongoing violence in Delhi and the CAA. "The Social Democratic Party of India (SDBI) party condemns the violence happening Delhi. The army and the police have failed to prevent this," Mujipur Rahman, one of the protesters, told the reporters.

He also alleged that the RSS is behind the violence in the national capital. "Action should be taken against the RSS to prevent any such incidents," he added.

Though the SDBI party members said that they will stop protesting only if the CAA is withdrawn. The protestors have been dispersed from the area on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the death toll has reached to 18 on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.