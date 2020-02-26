Left Menu
Prashant Kishor thanks Nitish Kumar for retaining stance on NRC, NPR

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for retaining his stance on National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:50 IST
Prashant Kishor (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for retaining his stance on National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Thank You Nitish Kumar ji for retaining his stance on NPR and NRC," Kishor tweeted in Hindi.

"But beyond this, there are larger issues concerning interest of Bihar and the social harmony around us. We can only hope that you would stay true to your inner conscious and stand up on both these counts as well," he said in a subsequent tweet. The Bihar Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to not implement the NRC in the state. The Assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register NPR but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Earlier on January 13, the Bihar Chief Minister said that there is no question of implementing the NRC in the state and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified his stance on the proposed exercise. "No question of NRC in Bihar. It was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," Kumar had said in the state assembly, whose JD-U is an ally of the BJP. (ANI)

