Left Menu
Development News Edition

Election to 5th RS seat from Bengal litmus test for CPI(M)-Congress ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:57 IST
Election to 5th RS seat from Bengal litmus test for CPI(M)-Congress ties

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections to five seats in West Bengal on March 26 are set to be a litmus test for the CPI(M)-Congress ties in the state for the fifth seat. According to the distribution of seats in the present state assembly, the TMC will get four Rajya Sabha seats, whereas a joint candidate of either the CPI(M)-Congress or the TMC-Congress will have to win the fifth one.

The BJP with just eight MLAs is not a contender. Since the Lok Sabha polls debacle, both the parties have been unitedly fighting against the TMC and the BJP in the state.

"There is a question mark regarding the fifth seat. One will win either as a joint candidate of TMC-Congress or of CPI(M)-Congress. Let's see what happens, but we are keen on sending someone from our party to Rajya Sabha from Bengal," a senior CPI(M) leader said. "Earlier, on two occasions, we have seen the Congress took support of the TMC during the elections of their candidates Pradip Bhattacharya and Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This time, talks are on as we are already fighting together since the last Lok Sabha polls," the CPI(M) leader said.

The state Congress leadership, however, has taken a "wait and watch" approach and is yet to commit anything. "The final decision whether we would put up our candidate and seek support of the Left and the TMC, or we would support the CPI(M) candidate is yet to be taken. The high command will take a final call on it," a senior state Congress leader said.

The TMC leadership said the party is yet to take a call on putting up a candidate for the fifth seat. According to the CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit sources, the party is keen to nominate its general secretary Sitaram Yechury to Rajya Sabha from the state, with the help of the Congress.

Yechury had an excellent track record as a member of the Upper House of Parliament between 2005 and 2017, and the party is "eager to nominate him" in the Rajya Sabha elections to be held next month, state CPI(M) sources said. In 2017, his name had cropped up for re-election. Even then Congress president Rahul Gandhi was keen on supporting his nomination from West Bengal. But the CPI(M) leadership had turned down the offer, citing party rules that no member would be nominated three times in a row for Rajya Sabha.

The rule of not allowing anyone to be a member of Rajya Sabha, beyond two consecutive terms, will not apply now as Yechury has already got a break since 2017. A decision regarding this will be taken at party's next politburo meeting, sources said.

"If Yechury is the candidate, we don't think that we would have any problem, given the kind of equation he shares with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," the Congress leader said. Of the five seats which will fall vacant, four are presently held by Jogen Chowdhury, Manish Gupta, Ahmed Hassan Imran and K D Singh of the TMC.

The fifth seat is held by Ritabrata Bandopadhyay, who was earlier elected as a CPI(M) nominee in 2014, but was expelled from the party in 2017. Since his expulsion and post-2019 Lok Sabha polls, the CPI(M) West Bengal unit does not have any representation in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This has happened for the first time since the party's inception in 1964.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UAE ready for 'worst case' coronavirus scenarios, says government

The United Arab Emirates, a major international air transit centre, is prepared for worst case scenarios as the new coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, a government official said on Wednesday. Authorities have enough facilities to quara...

Is Sena wearing bangles? Fadnavis on Waris Pathan''s remark

Questioning silence of the Shiv Sena over a communal remark made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan,senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might have worn bangles, but the BJP willnot keep quiet on the is...

Coronavirus survey reveals WHO faces credibility crisis among Hongkongers

The majority of Honkongers do not trust coronavirus-related data published by the World Health Organization WHO and Beijing, according to the non-profit Lion Rock Institute think tank. According to an article published in Hong Kong Free Pre...

CWC observes silence for those killed in Delhi violence

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Wednesday observed silence for those who have lost their lives in the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi. CWC observes silence in memory of those who have lost their precious lives in Delh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020