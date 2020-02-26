Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal, says AAP creating confusion on CAA; demands compensation for fallen cop

By Pragya Kaushika State BJP President and Member of Parliament from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Manoj Tiwari, on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated that he should have come forth with his concerns yesterday when Union home minister Amit Shah had called an all-party meeting and not create confusion on the already tense situation in the area. Tiwari also demanded that the Delhi Government should announce a compensation of Rs one crore to the fallen Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal immediately.

Speaking to ANI, on the tweet of the Chief Minister, Tiwari said, "Home minister called an all-party meeting. Arvind Kejriwal did not say anything and rather exuded faith in the meeting. He should have spoken at the meet. He seems to be confused, " stated Tiwari. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, had claimed that police has been unable to contain the situation and failed to instill confidence. The chief minister also advocated calling in the army and stated that he is writing to Home Minister Amit Shah about it.

"I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect," Kejriwal tweeted. Tiwari asked the Delhi Chief Minister to come clean on the CAA and to go before the public and explain how it is not against Indian citizens. "I want to tell Kejriwal that he must have understood CAA now and he needs to explain this to Delhi's residents. If you want to take them towards peace. Delhi should not fall to misinformation," he said.

He also demanded that the Delhi Government should immediately announce a compensation of Rs one crore to the fallen Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal. "Yesterday, I went to Rattan Lal's residence. I want to plead with the Chief Minister to announce compensation of Rs 1 crore," Tiwari said. The Delhi BJP President said he has been coordinating with locals to restore normalcy in the area. "There are lanes where one community is in minority and are sending distress calls. The incident is very unfortunate. We are keeping tabs to ensure police reach places on time from where we get distress calls, " Stated Tiwari while re-emphasising that shoot at sight order against rioters have been issued. The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors has risen to 20.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.