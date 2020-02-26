Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal, says AAP creating confusion on CAA; demands compensation for fallen cop

State BJP President and Member of Parliament from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Manoj Tiwari, on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated that he should have come forth with his concerns yesterday when Union home minister Amit Shah had called an all-party meeting and not create confusion on the already tense situation in the area. Tiwari also demanded that the Delhi Government should announce a compensation of Rs one crore to the fallen Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal immediately.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 13:16 IST
Manoj Tiwari slams Kejriwal, says AAP creating confusion on CAA; demands compensation for fallen cop
Manoj Tiwari [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika State BJP President and Member of Parliament from North-East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Manoj Tiwari, on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and stated that he should have come forth with his concerns yesterday when Union home minister Amit Shah had called an all-party meeting and not create confusion on the already tense situation in the area. Tiwari also demanded that the Delhi Government should announce a compensation of Rs one crore to the fallen Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal immediately.

Speaking to ANI, on the tweet of the Chief Minister, Tiwari said, "Home minister called an all-party meeting. Arvind Kejriwal did not say anything and rather exuded faith in the meeting. He should have spoken at the meet. He seems to be confused, " stated Tiwari. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, had claimed that police has been unable to contain the situation and failed to instill confidence. The chief minister also advocated calling in the army and stated that he is writing to Home Minister Amit Shah about it.

"I have been in touch wid large no of people whole nite. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence Army shud be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect," Kejriwal tweeted. Tiwari asked the Delhi Chief Minister to come clean on the CAA and to go before the public and explain how it is not against Indian citizens. "I want to tell Kejriwal that he must have understood CAA now and he needs to explain this to Delhi's residents. If you want to take them towards peace. Delhi should not fall to misinformation," he said.

He also demanded that the Delhi Government should immediately announce a compensation of Rs one crore to the fallen Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal. "Yesterday, I went to Rattan Lal's residence. I want to plead with the Chief Minister to announce compensation of Rs 1 crore," Tiwari said. The Delhi BJP President said he has been coordinating with locals to restore normalcy in the area. "There are lanes where one community is in minority and are sending distress calls. The incident is very unfortunate. We are keeping tabs to ensure police reach places on time from where we get distress calls, " Stated Tiwari while re-emphasising that shoot at sight order against rioters have been issued. The death toll in the violence between pro and anti CAA protestors has risen to 20.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UAE ready for 'worst case' coronavirus scenarios, says government

The United Arab Emirates, a major international air transit centre, is prepared for worst case scenarios as the new coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, a government official said on Wednesday. Authorities have enough facilities to quara...

Is Sena wearing bangles? Fadnavis on Waris Pathan''s remark

Questioning silence of the Shiv Sena over a communal remark made by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan,senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might have worn bangles, but the BJP willnot keep quiet on the is...

Coronavirus survey reveals WHO faces credibility crisis among Hongkongers

The majority of Honkongers do not trust coronavirus-related data published by the World Health Organization WHO and Beijing, according to the non-profit Lion Rock Institute think tank. According to an article published in Hong Kong Free Pre...

CWC observes silence for those killed in Delhi violence

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Wednesday observed silence for those who have lost their lives in the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi. CWC observes silence in memory of those who have lost their precious lives in Delh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020