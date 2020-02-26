Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rejection of Savarkar resolution: Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:32 IST
Rejection of Savarkar resolution: Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena

With the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Wednesday rejecting the BJP's demand for a

government resolution honouring Hindutva icon V D Savarkar, senior leader Devendra Fadnavis launched a frontal attack on

the Shiv Sena, calling it "laachar" (helpless) for power. The BJP had demanded the resolution commemorating the

death anniversary of Savarkar on Wednesday. "The BJP also wanted ban on Congress magazine

'Shidori' for terming Savarkar as a 'maafiveer' (mercy-seeker) and not 'Swantryaveer' (freedom fighter)", Fadnavis said.

The magazine had also published objectionable content, saying Savarkar was punished for rape, the Leader of

Opposition in the Assembly said. Earlier, Fadnavis tore a copy of the magazine in the

Lower House. "Unfortunately, I have never seen such a 'laachar'

Shiv Sena before this," Fadnavis told reporters outside the state legislature building, after the resolution was rejected.

He recalled how late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had hit with shoes the banner (carrying image) of Congress

leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for insulting Savarkar. The Shiv Sena in August 2004 launched "Jode Mara" (hit

with footwear) agitation to condemn Aiyar and the Congress after his purported act of removing the plaque containing

Savarkar's quotes at the Cellular Jail in Andaman triggered a controversy.

Bal Thackeray himself had kick-started the agitation by hitting the effigy of Aiyar, then petroleum minister in the

UPA government at the Centre, with footwear. "But his son, Uddhav Thackeray who is chief minister

now, is sitting next to those whose mouthpiece called Savarkar a rapist," Fadnavis said.

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, shares power in Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and

the Congress. Fadnavis further said Maharashtra will not tolerate

insult of Savarkar, and that the BJP will raise the issue with the people.

He and another senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also raised the photo frame of Savarkar hailing the Hindutva

leader. A Congress affiliate in Madhya Pradesh had last month

distributed a Hindi booklet, titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?", which had some controversial references regarding

Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coding Blocks Launches Career Bootcamp - An ISA Course for Aspiring Programmers

Coding Blocks Income Sharing Agreement is a step forward to bridge the gap between the quality skillsets demand supply in the IT Industry New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Coding Blocks announced the Income Sharing model program Career Boo...

Take decision on lodging FIRs for hate speeches by 3 BJP leaders, Delhi HC tells police

The Delhi High Court Wednesday directed the police to take conscious decision with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders in connection with the CAA violence and convey by Thursday. The three BJP leade...

Former Odisha MLA Bijaya Kumar Nayak dead

Former Congress legislator Bijaya Kumar Nayak died at a private hospital here onWednesday due to geriatric ailments, family sources said. He was 70.Nayak died around 9.45 am on Wednesday, a week after he was admitted to the hospital, they s...

Delhi violence: Congress takes out peace march for restoring normalcy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participates.

Delhi violence Congress takes out peace march for restoring normalcy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participates....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020