Eastern Libya's FM says cannot force end to oil blockade

Eastern Libya's foreign minister said on Wednesday that his government, parallel to the internationally-recognised administration in Tripoli, could not force eastern tribesmen to lift an oil blockade that he said was a "popular decision".

"We cannot use our power to lift the blockade," Abdulhadi Lahweej told journalists in Geneva, alleging that the Tripoli government was using revenues from oil to pay for mercenaries.

He also reiterated that his side would not participate in political talks due to begin in Geneva on Wednesday, saying there was no agreement with the U.N. mission on the composition of their delegation.

