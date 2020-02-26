Asked about possible resignation, Ukraine PM says government working normally

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday he had not tendered his resignation and that the government was working normally, when asked about potentially being ousted in a possible government reshuffle.

Honcharuk also said he had not discussed the issue with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who earlier acknowledged meeting Serhiy Tihipko, a veteran politician touted in local media as a possible successor to Honcharuk.

