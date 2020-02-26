US News Roundup: Coronavirus emergency in San Francisco; death penalty repeal and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Raucous Democratic debate yields no clear challenger to Sanders

The stakes could not have been higher at the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, with the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests looming in the week ahead. Most candidates on the stage in Charleston, South Carolina, shared a common goal: stalling Senator Bernie Sanders' march toward the nomination. As they battled to emerge as the alternative to Sanders, the rivals appeared to have a collective sense that, for at least some of them, time was running out.

U.S. judge seems skeptical about giving Trump adviser Stone a new trial

A U.S. judge on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward a bid by Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, to win a new trial based on claims that the jury forewoman was biased, even as Trump assailed her again on Twitter. Stone, a veteran Republican operative, was convicted by a jury in November of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering

San Francisco declares emergency over coronavirus

San Francisco declared a local emergency over the coronavirus on Tuesday, despite having no cases, as U.S. officials urged Americans to prepare for the spread of infections within their communities. California's fourth-largest city said it made the move to boost its coronavirus preparedness and raise public awareness of risks the virus may spread to the city.

U.S. Supreme Court bars lawsuit over cross-border shooting of Mexican teen

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday barred a lawsuit against a Border Patrol agent for fatally shooting a 15-year-old Mexican boy on Mexican soil from across the border in Texas, refusing to open the door for foreign nationals to pursue civil rights cases in American courts in such incidents. With its conservative justices in the majority and its liberal justices dissenting, the court voted 5-4 to uphold a lower court's dismissal of the lawsuit against the agent, Jesus Mesa, who was standing on the U.S. side of the border when he shot Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca in the face in 2010.

Can Sanders beat Trump? A growing number of Democratic voters say yes

Bernie Sanders' Democratic presidential rivals warn that nominating the self-described democratic socialist will ensure President Donald Trump's re-election, but a growing number of the party's voters see the senator as their best chance of winning in November. Sanders' dominating performance in last week's Nevada caucuses, powered by growing support across age, race and ideology, has set off alarm bells among Democratic Party officials who believe putting the progressive stalwart at the top of the ticket will harm the party's chances up and down the ballot.

Weinstein upbeat at Manhattan hospital after sex crimes conviction, lawyer says

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was in good spirits on Tuesday, as he accepted visitors while under police guard at a Manhattan hospital, his lawyer said, despite having been convicted a day earlier of sexual assault and rape. Weinstein had been expected to move to New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail complex following the verdict, but was admitted late Monday night to Bellevue Hospital a few miles away.

Democratic White House candidates head to South Carolina black ministers' breakfast

Democratic White House contenders will appear at a breakfast with black ministers in South Carolina on Wednesday, hours after a rowdy debate that featured repeated attacks on front-runner Bernie Sanders as a risky choice who would lead the party to defeat in November. Sanders and the other debate participants - all except billionaire Michael Bloomberg - will appear at the breakfast hosted by civil rights leader Al Sharpton. The event will focus on mobilizing black churches to get out the vote this year.

Colorado lawmakers set to approve death penalty repeal

State lawmakers in Denver were expected to pass and send to the governor on Wednesday a bill that would repeal the death penalty in Colorado, making it the 22nd state to abolish capital punishment over the past 15 years. The Colorado Senate adopted the measure in January, and the state House of Representatives set the stage for final passage with a preliminary vote in favor of the bill early on Tuesday, capping a 12-hour floor debate.

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina. Here are quotes from the televised event:

U.S. health officials urge Americans to prepare for spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after infections surfaced in several more countries. The announcement signaled a change in tone for the Atlanta-based U.S. health agency, which had largely been focused on efforts to stop the virus from entering the country and quarantining individuals traveling from China.

