Slovenia president names centre-right Janez Jansa as PM candidate

  • Updated: 26-02-2020 18:38 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 18:38 IST
Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Wednesday named Janez Jansa, the head of the largest party in parliament, as a candidate for a new prime minister and asked parliament to confirm him.

The parliament is expected to confirm Jansa, head of the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party, next week. He will replace centre-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec who resigned last month. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Boyle)

