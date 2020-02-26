Slovenia president names centre-right Janez Jansa as PM candidate

Slovenian President Borut Pahor on Wednesday named Janez Jansa, the head of the largest party in parliament, as a candidate for a new prime minister and asked parliament to confirm him.

The parliament is expected to confirm Jansa, head of the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party, next week. He will replace centre-left Prime Minister Marjan Sarec who resigned last month. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jon Boyle)

