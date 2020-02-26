Rs 3,000 cr looted due to illegal mining during SAD-BJP rule: Pb minister

The Punjab government on Wednesday alleged that illegal mining to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore took place during 10 years of the previous SAD-BJP regime. Responding to allegations by Shiromani Akali Dal leaders that illegal sand mining is taking place under the current dispensation in the state, water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria told the Punjab Assembly here that revenue of Rs 3,000 crore, that could have been earned by the government, was looted because of illegal mining during the 10-year SAD-BJP regime.

He asserted that "Akalis are making baseless allegations to hide their loot.” SAD MLA N K Sharma had alleged that illegal mining is taking place near Chhatbir Zoo at the behest of a minister, drawing sharp reaction from treasury benches.

AAP legislator Aman Arora also claimed that the illegal mining was still continuing in the state. Sarkaria informed the House that the state would earn a revenue of Rs 306 crore through the auction of mines this year, while pointing out that under previous SAD-BJP regime, "a sum of Rs 35-40 crore used to be realised per annum.”

During the Question Hour, Congress MLA Sangat Singh Gilzian said some people were trying to extract sand in illegal manner near Beas river but he would not allow it at any cost.

