Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump returns to U.S. as country warily eyes spread of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 19:19 IST
Trump returns to U.S. as country warily eyes spread of coronavirus

President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday to face increasing concerns over the coronavirus as U.S. public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a possible outbreak and financial markets remained on edge.

Trump, back from a 2-day visit to India, said on Twitter that he would meet with U.S. officials for a briefing on the coronavirus later on Wednesday and hold a news conference. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases who will brief the president, said while the virus is contained in the United States, Americans need to get ready for a potential outbreak.

As person-to-person transmissions spread in other countries outside of China, including South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, the coronavirus is likely to spread further, he said. "Things are stable here ... and at the same time we need to be ready to do things to contain an outbreak if it were to occur, Fauci told CNN in an interview.

Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in a shift, on Tuesday said the virus' march across the globe had raised concern about community spread in the United States, even as it remained unclear if and when that might happen, or how severe it might be. The Republican president has been largely out of Washington since Feb. 18, first visiting a string of western U.S. states before heading off to India.

During his travels, he praised U.S. health officials while publicly downplaying the possible spread of the virus and its impact on financial markets, saying he hopes it will disappear with the arrival of warmer spring weather in the United States. Trump has been increasingly alarmed at the drop in the stock market, which he considers a key barometer of economic health.

He has repeatedly touted his administration's decision to bar foreign travelers who had been to China within the virus' 14-day incubation period and to funnel flights from China to specific airports for screenings. CDC officials, who Trump said would be at the 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) White House news conference, have advised Americans to not visit China and South Korea, and to exercise caution when traveling to Japan, Italy or Iran.

The CDC is also considering expanding airport screenings to target passengers from countries that have seen a recent spike in cases such as Italy and South Korea, NBC News reported, citing the agency. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is seeking $2.5 billion from Congress to boost its virus response, but Democrats have warned that amount falls far short of what is needed.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers grilled two top Trump officials - Health Secretary Alex Azar and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf - about the nation's readiness on Tuesday. House lawmakers will also hear from Fauci, Azar and other officials at a budget hearing Wednesday afternoon. Trump's request also included $1 billion for a vaccine, something Fauci told CNN was in development but would take at least 18 months "at best" to come to market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

One year after Balakot strike: When 'Bandar' was code for success

It may mean monkey in Hindi and port in Persian, but Bandar for now retired Air Force commander Hari Kumar was the code word for success that fateful morning one year ago when Indian jets crossed over to Pakistan to pound a terror camp in B...

Top Senate Democrat to press for $8.5 bln for U.S. coronavirus response -source

The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate is preparing a spending proposal seeking 8.5 billion to bolster the nations coronavirus response, a senior Senate Democratic aide told Reuters on Wednesday.U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is s...

UPDATE 1-UN rights boss expected in China, including restive Xinjiang region, this year - envoy

China expects U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to visit the country this year, including its restive Xinjiang region, its ambassador in Geneva said on Wednesday. U.N. experts and activists say at least 1 million eth...

Xi says situation in Wuhan remains 'complex and grim' as death toll climbs to over 2,700

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the situation in coronavirus-hit Wuhan city remains complex and grim despite the decline in the number of cases and risk of rebound cannot be overlooked, as the death toll climbed to 2,715 and con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020