Police deployment was inadequate to control violence in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the police deployment was less than adequate on the ground as the violence raged in parts of Delhi that has left at least 22 persons dead and over 200 injured.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the police deployment was less than adequate on the ground as the violence raged in parts of Delhi that has left at least 22 persons dead and over 200 injured. He blamed "anti-social, political and outsider elements" behind the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that started on Sunday.

Speaking in Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said: "Who is behind the incidents that are going on for last three days? People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the aam aadmi (common man). This has been done by some anti-social, political and outside elements. They are the reason some areas of Delhi are burning. Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight. Hindus and Muslims both have died. Who got benefit out of this?" "I stayed awake whole night yesterday. We saved many families with the help of the police. We got help from the police but sometimes there was not enough police force. A constable was martyred and a DCP suffered injuries on his head. 50 policemen have been injured. I think the police tried to control the situation but the magnitude of violence was so big and their numbers were less," he said.

Kejriwal demanded that the Army should be called in the national capital in the view of violence which has claimed 22 lives so far. "I requested the Union Home Minister to call in the Army, if there is a need. Curfew should be clamped in all violence-affected areas so that the situation can become normal as soon as possible. I want to assure people that there won't be any dearth from our end. Shun violence and go to your homes. If any outside elements want to create unrest then inform the police."

The Chief Minister announced the compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a member of Police Head Constable Ratan Lal, who lost his life in the line of duty during the violence in Gokulpuri. "Ratan Lal sacrificed his life to save the country, not to save any Hindu or Muslim. I want to assure the family of Ratan Lal ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a job to a member of his family," he said.

Kejriwal demanded a probe in some videos which are being circulated stating that cops were seen helping the rioters. "Some videos are being circulated in which some cops were seen helping the rioters. There should be an investigation into this," he said. (ANI)

