Punjab govt's campaign against drugs squarely broken backbone of drug mafia: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday dismissed the accusations of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Prakash Singh Badal that the state government has failed to end the drug menace in the state despite having sworn in the name of Gutka Sahib.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday dismissed the accusations of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Prakash Singh Badal that the state government has failed to end the drug menace in the state despite having sworn in the name of Gutka Sahib. "I had sworn in the name of Gutka Sahib in Damdama that he would break the backbone of drugs, which he had successfully done. Badal has been spreading lies," Chief Minister in the Vidhan Sabha, referring to the SAD leader's recent utterances.

The Chief Minister said the state government was able to break the backbone of drug mafia in the state. "My government's comprehensive campaign against drugs had squarely broken the backbone of the drug mafia in the state," said Captain Amarinder, adding that the campaign continues unabated, in line with his poll promise.

Citing figures, Captain Amarinder said 34,373 NDPS cases had been registered during the last three years, with the arrest of 42,571 persons and seizure of 974.15 kgs of heroin by Punjab Police. "We all know that no such measure was taken by the previous government," he said, adding that, "in fact, they denied the existence of drugs in the State."

The Chief Minister assured the House that these efforts will be redoubled and continued" till we succeed to control, if not fully obliterate, drugs from the State." (ANI)

