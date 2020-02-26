Left Menu
Congress attacks Shah, says PM Modi sent NSA to violence-hit areas in Delhi

Continuing the party's attack on Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Delhi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proved that Shah had "completely failed" in his duties by sending National Security Advisor to the affected areas of Delhi.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Continuing the party's attack on Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Delhi, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proved that Shah had "completely failed" in his duties by sending National Security Advisor to the affected areas of Delhi. He said party chief Sonia Gandhi had also said that the central government and Shah were responsible for the situation in Delhi.

"By sending NSA Ajit Doval, Modiji has proved that Amit Shah has completely failed as Union Home Minister. Soniaji has also said this. Modiji, if you do not have faith on a failed Home Minister, why don't you dismiss him?" Surjewala said in a tweet. The Congress Working Committee had met in the morning to express its concern on violence in Delhi.

While the party resolutions after CWC meetings are normally read by senior leaders, Sonia Gandhi addressed the media after the meeting and demanded resignation of Shah. Doval visited narrow alleys in violence-hit Maujpur area on Wednesday and appealed to people to maintain communal harmony. (ANI)

