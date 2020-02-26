Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress stages protest against BJP leader Basanagouda's remarks against freedom fighter Doreswamy

Congress leaders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha here against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal's alleged remarks accusing freedom fighter HS Doreswamy of being a "Pakistani agent".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 23:30 IST
Congress stages protest against BJP leader Basanagouda's remarks against freedom fighter Doreswamy
Congress staged protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha here against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yathnal's alleged remarks accusing freedom fighter HS Doreswamy of being a "Pakistani agent". Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC working president Eashwar Khandre also joined the protest.

Yathnal on Tuesday called Doreswamy a fake freedom fighter and a Pakistani agent, while addressing the media. His comments triggered a controversy drawing sharp remarks from Congress and other parties.

Congress has demanded an apology from Yathnal and has also urged that his Assembly membership be cancelled. "Session proceedings will not continue until Yathnal apologises," said senior Congress leader HK Patil while addressing the protest earlier today.

Siddaramaiah asserted that making "provocative" comments against such a freedom fighter is obnoxious. Former KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar said: "Yathnal is a criminal who had mentioned in his election affidavit that he had 27 cases against him. He has made such loose comments against the freedom fighter. He should apologise for his remarks." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Tottenham's Alli charged over coronavirus prank

Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after mocking the coronavirus outbreak. Alli posted a video on social media of himself at an airport wearing a mask and apparent...

Mahila Panchayat's office set ablaze in riot-hit Gokalpuri: DCW chief Maliwal

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said an office of the Mahila Panchayat of the panel was set ablaze in riot-hit northeast Delhis Gokalpuri area.Maliwal shared images of the burnt office on Twitter and said the rio...

AAP's Sanjay Singh takes out peace march in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh took out a peace march in east Delhis Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency on Wednesday in a bid to ease tensions after three days of communal violence. Chants of Hindu-Muslim, Sikh-Issai Sab Hain Bhai-Bhai, Bha...

Cuba puts leading dissident on trial, his supporters say

One of Communist-run Cubas leading dissidents, Jose Daniel Ferrer, was due to go on trial on Wednesday on charges of abducting and assaulting a man, his supporters said, in a controversial case that is being closely watched worldwide.The Cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020