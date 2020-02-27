Not Shah, ask for Maha HM's resignation for Hinganghat case: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar hits back at Cong

Hitting back at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said Congress, following similar lines, should ask for Maharastra Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh) for the Hinganghat case. In Hinganghat, a 25-year-old lecturer was set ablaze by a stalker in Maharashtra's Wardha, who succumbed to her injuries after a week-long battle on February 10.

"There were many such riots that occurred during the Congress government's rule in the country, for which a Home Minister was responsible. If in these scenarios, one can be held a Home Minister responsible then they should ask for the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister," Mungantiwar told media persons here. "They had no shame when the Hinganghat incident happened. Women are being stripped...but they ask for resignation at any time," he said.

Calling the recent violence in Delhi as 'planned conspiracy', Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded Amit Shah's resignation over the clashes that left at least 25 people dead in three days. "CWC (Congress Working Committee) believes Home Minister and Centre is responsible. The Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," the Congress party's interim chief told reporters here.

Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups in parts of northeast Delhi on Monday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days. (ANI)

