Tunisia's parliament approves a coalition government
Tunisia's parliament approved a new coalition government in a confidence vote on Thursday, after months of political wrangling that has slowed the north African country's efforts to tackle looming economic problems.
There were 129 votes in favour, 77 against.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- African
- Tarek Amara
- Kim Coghill
ALSO READ
Tunisian president to call early elections if government fails to win confidence
UPDATE 1-Tunisia talks on cabinet press on amid risk of new election
Tunisia PM designate proposes new government, negotiations to continue
UPDATE 1-Tunisian president to call early poll if govt loses vote of confidence
Tunisia's designated PM proposes new government