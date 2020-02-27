Congress have scant regard for judiciary, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday accused Congress of "politicising" the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and said that party has "displayed its scant regard for the judiciary". In a series of tweets, Prasad wrote, "Transfer of Justice Muralidhar was done pursuant to the recommendation dated 12.02.2020 of the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India. While transferring the judge consent of the judge is taken. The well-settled process have been followed."

He added, "By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them." Prasad later slammed Rahul Gandhi and wrote, "The Loya judgment has been well settled by the Supreme Court. Those raising questions do not respect the judgment of the Apex Court pronounced after elaborate arguments. Does Rahul Gandhi consider himself above even the Supreme Court?"

He added, "We respect the independence of the judiciary. Record of Congress in compromising the independence of the judiciary, superseding judges even of Supreme Court during Emergency is well known. They rejoice only when the judgment is of their liking otherwise raise questions on the institutions itself." Prasad also termed Congress as "private property of one family."

"The party, which is the private property of one family, has no right to lecture about objectionable speeches. The family and its cronies have routinely used the harshest words against the Courts, the Army, the CAG, the PM and the people of India," Prasad tweeted. "Remembering the brave Judge Loya, who wasn't transferred," Rahul gandhi had tweeted.

Reacting to Justice Muralidhar's transfer, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that it is sad and shameful that the Centre is attempting to muzzle justice. "The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn't shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad and shameful," Priyanka tweeted.

She also said, "Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient and upright judiciary, the government's attempts to muzzle justice and break their faith are deplorable." A government notification about the transfer was issued on Wednesday which said that after consultation with Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, President Ram Nath Kovind transferred Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of Delhi High Court, as Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The notification further said the President has directed Muralidhar to assume charge of his office in Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had in its meeting held on February 12 recommended transferring Justice Muralidhar from the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.