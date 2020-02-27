AAP has vowed to save Tahir Hussain: Kapil Mishra on Delhi violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday alleged in a tweet that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has vowed to save Municipal Councillor Tahir Hussain. "Besides AAP leaders, even journalists supporting Arvind Kejriwal are engaged in the mission to save Tahir Hussain even though in the video, he is seen with rioters on the same terrace," Mishra tweeted.

He further alleged that at least three people, including Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, were murdered in Hussain's house. Earlier, the BJP leader had accused Tahir Hussain for the killing of the IB officer, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area here on Wednesday. He also alleged that Hussain was in constant touch with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader said (roughly translated from Hindi), "The killer is Tahir Hussain. He dragged not only Ankit Sharma but also four other boys. Out of them, three of them have been found dead. In the video, Tahir Hussain can be seen with the masked boys carrying sticks, stones, bullets and petrol bombs. Tahir Hussain was constantly talking to Kejriwal and AAP leaders." Yesterday, family members of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma had also alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

Ankit's father Ravinder Kumar has stated that his son was attacked while returning from his duty. At least 32 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East Delhi. (ANI)

