Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paswan seeks impartial probe into Delhi violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:18 IST
Paswan seeks impartial probe into Delhi violence

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday demanded an "impartial probe" into the Delhi violence, which claimed at least 34 lives, and said stringent action should be taken against the guilty irrespective of their caste and religion The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader said the visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to riot-hit areas to interact with locals and review the security measures underlines the Union government's seriousness in the matter.

"I strongly condemn the violence seen in Delhi over the last few days. It happened when a foreign guest (US President Donald Trump) was in the country. An impartial probe should be conducted, and stringent action be taken against the guilty irrespective of their caste and religion," Paswan tweeted in Hindi In another tweet, the minister welcomed a resolution passed by the Bihar Assembly seeking a caste-based census in 2021..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Kobe Bryant handprints, other memorabilia up for auction

New York, Feb 27 AP Some key Kobe Bryant memorabilia, including two of his Los Angeles Lakers uniforms and cement handprints from his induction into the Graumans Chinese Theater hall of fame gallery, are going up for sale in April Juliens A...

Juventus fail to convince as pressure for European success grows

Lyon, Feb 27 AFP Jurgen Klopp recently labelled Juventus as the favourites to succeed his Liverpool side as winners of the Champions League, and Lionel Messi has also talked up the Italians chances, but they looked nothing like contenders t...

France says Mali envoy is spreading fake news over its troops

France accused Malis ambassador on Thursday of spreading false accusations against its soldiers that could play into the hands of Islamist militants at a time when Paris is trying to organise a more efficient response to insurgency in the r...

Minister raises Delhi violence issue in Punjab Assembly, says national capital is in state of turmoil

Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday raised the issue of recent Delhi violence and killings during the Zero Hour of the Budget Session at the Vidhan Sabha. The Cooperation Minister said the national ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020