Paswan seeks impartial probe into Delhi violence

BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday demanded an "impartial probe" into the Delhi violence, which claimed at least 34 lives, and said stringent action should be taken against the guilty irrespective of their caste and religion The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader said the visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to riot-hit areas to interact with locals and review the security measures underlines the Union government's seriousness in the matter.

"I strongly condemn the violence seen in Delhi over the last few days. It happened when a foreign guest (US President Donald Trump) was in the country. An impartial probe should be conducted, and stringent action be taken against the guilty irrespective of their caste and religion," Paswan tweeted in Hindi In another tweet, the minister welcomed a resolution passed by the Bihar Assembly seeking a caste-based census in 2021..

