No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing country: Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that there was nothing inciting in his statement and why no question is being asked to "people who are talking about dividing country and on whose terrace petrol bombs were found."

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:08 IST
BJP leader Kapil Mishra speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday said that there was nothing inciting in his statement and why no question is being asked to "people who are talking about dividing country and on whose terrace petrol bombs were found." "No question is being asked to people who are talking about dividing the country or those on whose terrace petrol bombs were found. But someone who only requested for the road to be cleared as it was causing inconvenience to 35 lakh people is being called a terrorist," he said.

"There was nothing inciting in my statement. I was talking to a Police officer that the road be cleared. If you call those blocking the road - agitators and those asking to clear it - terrorists, it shows your bias. I don't want to comment on a sub-judice matter, he added while speaking to reporters. Earlier in a day, a complaint had been registered at a Muzaffarpur court against him for allegedly giving a provocative statement that caused violence in the national capital.

Mishra tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) stating, "Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed." He also attached a video with his tweet and wrote, "We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared... we will be forced to hit the streets."

The death toll in the violence in North-East Delhi that began on Sunday rose to 34 today. The police have registered 18 FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested 106 people. (ANI)

