Left Menu
Development News Edition

Following are the foreign top stories at 2015 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:19 IST
Following are the foreign top stories at 2015 hours

FGN24: US-TRUMP-LD INDIA Washington: President Donald Trump has described the US' relationship with India now as "extraordinary" and said a lot of progress was made in bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the "incredible country" where America is going to do a lot of business. By Lalit K Jha FGN51 CHINA-VIRUS-3RDLD TOLL China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 2,744 amidst decline in cases Beijing: The virulence of the novel coronavirus continues to show a declining trend in China which reported 29 new fatalities, the lowest in weeks, taking the death toll to 2,744 while the confirmed cases climbed to 78,497, officials said on Thursday. By K J M Varma FGN6 US-VIRUS-TRUMP US: Mike Pence to lead efforts against coronavirus Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration's efforts against coronavirus in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 SAUDI-VIRUS-LD HAJJ Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages over virus; Iran says 22 dead Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 240 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. (AP) FGN46 US-PAK-LD TRADE Pak's fresh bid to combat terrorism allows US to expand trade ties bilaterally and regionally: Ross Islamabad: Pakistan's fresh efforts to fight terrorism and promote security is "affording" the US to expand trade between the two countries and in the region, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said after meeting the country's top leadership here

FGN40 UK-NIRAV MODI UK court extends Nirav Modi remand to March 24 in PNB fraud case London: A UK court on Thursday extended till March 24 the remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India in the nearly USD-2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. By Aditi Khanna FGN39 UNHRC-CAA-VIOLENCE UN rights chief expresses 'great concern' over CAA, urges leaders to prevent violence Geneva: The UN human rights chief on Thursday voiced "great concern" over India's amended citizenship law and reports of "police inaction" in the face of communal attacks in Delhi, urging political leaders to prevent violence. FGN43 UNHRC-PAK Religious minorities continue to face violence in Pakistan: UN rights chief Geneva: Religious minorities in Pakistan continue to face violence and repeated attacks on their places of worship and government's failure to amend the blasphemy law provisions led to violence against them, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday. INDIND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

"Smart gram yojana" to be named after ex-minister R R Patil

The Maharashtra governments smart gram yojana will be named after former Deputy Chief Minister the late R R Patil, the assembly was informed on Thursday Since November 2016, the smart gram yojana smart village is being implemented in the st...

Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation provides aid to 32,000 families in Madagascar

A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation began providing humanitarian aid to around 32,000 families in Madagascar.The aid is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya...

Felicitation program held in Bengaluru on occasion of Yediyurappa's birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Karnataka Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa, a felicitation program was held on Thursday in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Union Minister SM ...

Delhi violence: Burnt vehicles and petrol tanks are all that remain in Bhajanpura fuel pump

Charred vehicles and petrol tanks and a strong burning odour were all that remained at a fuel pump in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura area, which was set afire by rioters on Monday On Thursday, the petrol pump was the centre of attention as med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020