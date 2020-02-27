Following are the foreign top stories at 2015 hours

FGN24: US-TRUMP-LD INDIA Washington: President Donald Trump has described the US' relationship with India now as "extraordinary" and said a lot of progress was made in bilateral ties during his maiden official visit to the "incredible country" where America is going to do a lot of business. By Lalit K Jha FGN51 CHINA-VIRUS-3RDLD TOLL China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 2,744 amidst decline in cases Beijing: The virulence of the novel coronavirus continues to show a declining trend in China which reported 29 new fatalities, the lowest in weeks, taking the death toll to 2,744 while the confirmed cases climbed to 78,497, officials said on Thursday. By K J M Varma FGN6 US-VIRUS-TRUMP US: Mike Pence to lead efforts against coronavirus Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration's efforts against coronavirus in the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 SAUDI-VIRUS-LD HAJJ Saudi Arabia halts pilgrimages over virus; Iran says 22 dead Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 240 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. (AP) FGN46 US-PAK-LD TRADE Pak's fresh bid to combat terrorism allows US to expand trade ties bilaterally and regionally: Ross Islamabad: Pakistan's fresh efforts to fight terrorism and promote security is "affording" the US to expand trade between the two countries and in the region, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has said after meeting the country's top leadership here

FGN40 UK-NIRAV MODI UK court extends Nirav Modi remand to March 24 in PNB fraud case London: A UK court on Thursday extended till March 24 the remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India in the nearly USD-2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case. By Aditi Khanna FGN39 UNHRC-CAA-VIOLENCE UN rights chief expresses 'great concern' over CAA, urges leaders to prevent violence Geneva: The UN human rights chief on Thursday voiced "great concern" over India's amended citizenship law and reports of "police inaction" in the face of communal attacks in Delhi, urging political leaders to prevent violence. FGN43 UNHRC-PAK Religious minorities continue to face violence in Pakistan: UN rights chief Geneva: Religious minorities in Pakistan continue to face violence and repeated attacks on their places of worship and government's failure to amend the blasphemy law provisions led to violence against them, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Thursday. INDIND

